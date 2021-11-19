A migrant hydrates his son as he walks along a highway, in a caravan, heading to the United States border from Tapachula, Mexico. November 18, 2021. REUTERS / Jose Torres

By Jose Torres

TAPACHULA, Mexico Nov 18 (Reuters) – Shouting “freedom,” thousands of foreigners advanced on Thursday in a new caravan in southern Mexico, ignoring government proposals to transport them to other regions of the country and shelter them while they resolve their situation. while leaders from the United States, Canada and Mexico talked about how to contain the flows of undocumented immigrants.

Walking through a long road with backpacks, plastic bags and with their children on their shoulders, the mostly Haitian migrants left the city of Tapachula, in Chiapas state, trying to reach another caravan that left the same area in October and which has traveled about 550 kilometers to now be in the state of Veracruz.

Mexican authorities have insisted to the thousands of foreigners that they must stop, offering transportation and taking them to immigration stations in other states while they regularize their immigration status, putting the precarious conditions in which they move forward, often hit by the weather and diseases such as dengue and COVID -19.

Despite this, the majority of foreigners and their leaders have not accepted the proposals as they warn from previous experiences that authorities have returned them to Tapachula where they live on the street, without jobs and without food while they wait for a response to their immigration procedures.

“As my money almost ran out, I have nowhere to get. Now I’m looking for work, (a) every place (where) I went they told me you have to be Mexican or that I have to have a definitive visa,” complained a 26-year-old Haitian migrant that for two months he has waited in Tapachula. “I want to look for work in Mexico City,” he added.

In other cases, the migrants only ask the Mexican government to let them advance. “I ask the authorities here (in Mexico) to let me go up there, it is not my intention to stay in this country, I want to go to the United States,” a Venezuelan migrant said in a video broadcast live on social networks.

US authorities arrested more than 1.7 million migrants at the US-Mexico border this fiscal year, the largest number ever recorded.

Organizers of the caravan said earlier Thursday that this time migrants from at least 12 nations such as India, Peru and Venezuela joined, and that in total about 3,500 people were walking. The National Migration Institute (INM) did not respond to requests for information about the new mobilization.

“Discrimination, racism and people’s hatred against migrants is unsustainable in Tapachula,” Luis García, a representative of the caravan, told Reuters, after stating that it was one of the reasons why they decided to leave in addition to the slowness of INM and the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar).

(Report by José Torres in Tapachula and Lizbeth Díaz in Mexico City. Edited by Ana Isabel Martínez)