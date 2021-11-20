Nov 20, 2021 at 01:12 CET

EFE

The many huge wildfires that break out every summer and fall in California and are becoming more and more common. have burned between a fifth and a seventh of the ancient redwoods of this US state, reported this Friday those responsible for the national parks.

Specifically, the managers of the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks estimated that the fires of 2021 destroyed between 2,200 and 3,700 of these treesWhile those of 2020 – a particularly virulent season – burned between 7,500 and 10,400 copies.

These figures added together represent between 13 and 19% of California’s native redwoods, the largest trees in the world, particularly appreciated by Californians and each year attract thousands of tourists from around the world to their national parks.

The fire baptized as KNP has been active for more than two months in the Sequoia National Park, where it has devastated more than 35,600 hectares and firefighters have it 75% contained, according to the latest data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

One of the protection measures taken weeks ago by those responsible for emergencies was cover the bases of several of the most popular redwoods with aluminum foil known as the Giant Forest, where there are five of the ten largest trees in the world in terms of their volume.

One of the trees protected with aluminum was the redwood known as General Sherman, which with a height of 83.3 meters and a diameter of 11.1 meters is considered the largest tree on Earth, in addition to having more than 2,300 years and attract visitors from all over the world.

The fire was caused by lightning strike in early September.