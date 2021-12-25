‘Those wonderful years’: an intelligent and friendly reboot on Disney + that gets its look back to the 60s

There is a decision that I find quite curious in the new version of ‘Those wonderful years‘(‘ The Wonder Years’), which has arrived this week on Disney +: that, instead of going back some 20 years like the original series, they decide to visit the same period of time, with a greater jump (more than half a century).

But the decision is quite logical, since at starring an African-American family in Montgomery, Alabama, it makes perfect sense to begin in the late 1960s, an especially important time in America’s civil rights struggle.

In Espinof ‘Those wonderful years’ 33 years later: why it is still a reference series when it comes to addressing nostalgia

In fact, part of the, on the other hand, remarkable pilot takes place on April 4, 1968, the date of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. But, beyond the historical facts and their implications for the Williamses, the script of Saladin K. Patterson never loses the center of the series: a family dramedia starring young Dean (Elisha Williams) and his own transition from child to teenager.

A nostalgic but aware look of a time

{“videoId”: “x85wk0g”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “‘Those wonderful years’, trailer of the series with Dulé Hill”}

In this sense, the proposal mixes the young boy’s misadventures and a look at a past in which things were very different. Especially if you are black. ‘Those wonderful years’ is not shy about exploring not only the historical context but the coexistence of blacks and whites in post-Jim Crow Alabama.

Between conversations and gestures, the series shows us different attitudes and different ways of understanding, for example, what is racist. All this with the nostalgic layer that it supposes and under the filter of little dean’s innocence. This makes it possible that, at the protagonist’s expense, we immediately realize what is not being said.

Something to which the narration of Don Cheadle as a grown Dean. A good casting success and it is not the only one. Dulé Hill is really good as the father of the family and the rest are not far behind.

The biggest flaw (so to speak) is that it does not stop having that condition of “network comedy”, with all that this limits (both in artistic / creative and technical aspects), which could throw back people accustomed to more “prestigious” proposals. But if you give it a chance, I think you come out comforted.

The pilot episode is really cool. In fact, I had some fear of getting carried away with enthusiasm since it would not be the first time that a series suffered from pilotitis. But nevertheless, The following confirm that we are facing a very special and pleasant family comedy.

(function () {window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {}; var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName (‘head’)[0]; if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {var instagramScript = document.createElement (‘script’); instagramScript.src = “https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”; instagramScript.async = true; instagramScript.defer = true; headElement.appendChild (instagramScript); }}) ();

–

The news

‘Those wonderful years’: an intelligent and friendly reboot on Disney + that gets its look back to the 60s

was originally published in

Espinof

by Albertini.