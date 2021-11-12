According to a new study by Kaiser Permanente published in Preventive Medicine, people who exercised the most during the initial lockdown period of the COVID-19 pandemic experienced less anxiety and depression than those who did not exercise.

The study also suggests that people who spent more time outdoors generally experienced lower levels of anxiety and depression than those who stayed indoors.





Outdoor exercise in the United States

More of 20,000 people participated in the study based on surveys of 6 regions served by Kaiser Permanente in the United States, which included Hawaii, Colorado, Georgia, and the mid-Atlantic states, as well as southern and northern California.

As the lead author of the study explains, Deborah Rohm Young, Director of the Behavioral Research Division of the Kaiser Permanente Southern California Department of Research and Evaluation:

What these study findings tell us is that even during an active pandemic or other public health crisis, people should be encouraged to engage in physical activity to help maintain their physical and mental health. Parks and other natural areas should remain open during public health emergencies to encourage outdoor physical activity.

The study found that: