With the arrival of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision has revealed Ricochet, its new anti-cheat system (cheteros) that promises to make life more difficult than ever for those who do not want to play by the rules.

Thanks to this new protection system, the punishments will be even harsher than before, to the point that Those who cheat in a Call of Duty game will be banned from the entire franchise in the most serious cases. It’s no longer just that you can’t play the latest edition of Call of Duty until the year after, or that you can’t play Warzone, this new anti-cheat system threatens —in theory— to exclude them from all the Call of Duty ever and to be.

This is the number of missions that the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign has

The news has been echoed after Activision shared a guide with the reasons that may have led players to find themselves banned. These include the different degrees of restriction that an account may find itself in, one of them being “permanent suspension”, which is described as “lasting and definitive, and can be extended to past, present and future titles in the Call of Duty saga ».

Those who cheat in a Call of Duty game will be banned from the entire franchise

It seems that those who are used to cheating in multiplayer games will have to be even more vigilant from now on, at least in the case of Call of Duty, and we can only be happy about that.