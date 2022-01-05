The study authors comment that this could explain why Ómicron produces fewer hospitalizations and deaths in some countries than in others.

The patients analyzed in South Africa were immunized with the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines; meanwhile, in the case of the United States, the dose of Moderna was added to the aforementioned.

In the case of the Netherlands, the patients analyzed were people with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Janssen, that is to say that the analyzes only contemplated vaccines already approved by the World Health Organization.