Psychonauts 2 was released last summer as one of the best games of Double Fine Productions. The studio wanted to offer an adventure that combined extravagant missions and mysterious conspiracies through a platform game with a cinematic style through customizable psychic powers. Now, the developer has confessed in Fig, the website on which this latest game was funded, how the studio has divided into several teams to begin work on various new projects.

Although Psychonauts 2 still continues to be a job for Double Fine as it has to receive minor updates and adjustments, “the game has essentially been closed as a project“They explain. But what is the studio working on now?”Here at Double Fine we like experimentation“, advance.”Every game is an opportunity to explore new ideas, new visual styles or gameplay, emotions and more. Psychonauts 2 was an opportunity to revisit and reimagine the classic that launched our studio into the future. It was a long process, but we like to think that the payoff was pretty good. We got stuck on the landing“.

Despite receiving the Golden Joystick Award for the best Xbox game or being considered the GOTY of Xplay in 2021, the study confesses that “the most important thing is that the fans have enjoyed the game. We couldn’t have done it without all of you and your support turned what seemed like an impossible dream into an amazing reality. Thank you very much for everything“Now, looking ahead,”we don’t have any rules about it, but we are organizing to have several projects and we have enough ideas to do it“.

Of course, it is a pleasure to know that Double Fine has enough ideas to develop several new proposals, after conquering with Psychonauts 2, we will be very aware of what its future game is.

