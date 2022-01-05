See what Thor, Valkyrie and Jane Foster’s new outfits look like as the new Goddess of Thunder in Marvel Studios’ new production, Thor: Love and Thunder

In 2022 the God of Thunder will return to the big screen with Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film by the son of Odin, who will not return alone, since Jane Foster and Valkyrie also return and with new outfits.

Thanks to the marketing of some official products, the aspects of the new outfits of the main characters of the new film directed by Taika Waititi have been revealed on social networks

In a tweet, Valkyrie’s new outfit appeared first, played by Teesa Thompson, who joined the franchise in Thor: Ragnarok, and reinterpreted her role in Avengers: Endgame. This photo was uploaded by the actress first, but then she deleted it from her networks.

While in another social media message, the outfits of both Thor and Jane Foster were revealed as the new Goddess of Thunder, who has the reconstructed Mjonlir.

🎨 Promotional arts of ‘Thor: Amor E Trovão’: pic.twitter.com/VkuCFiVklc – Marvel Multiverse Brazil (@multiversomofc) January 3, 2022

Recall that for this plot, a source of inspiration is The Mighty Thor, authored by Jason Aaron that was published between 2015 and 2018. At this stage Jane Foster wields the Mjonlir, after Odinson is unworthy of raising the mythical hammer.

Unfortunately as Foster uses the hammer to defend Midgar, she deteriorates her health, affected by breast cancer.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature a cast headed by Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and Tessa Thompson as Vakyrie.

There will also be Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillen as Nebula, Russel Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

