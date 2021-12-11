The movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) will feature one of the most recognized artists in the Hollywood industry.

For the soundtrack of Thor: Love and Thunder they have signed Michael Giacchino, which is undoubtedly one of the best artists of today, since it makes the music of the biggest movies that are being released lately.

You just have to see the works of Michael Giacchino To know what Thor: Love and Thunder you have been completely right. Since he is responsible for the soundtracks of The Batman (2022), Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), Spider-Man: No way home (2021), Rogue One (2016), Zootopia (2016) or Star Trek ( 2009).

The good thing is that Michael Giacchino has already worked with the director of Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika waititias it took care of Jojo rabbit (2019), for which it received nominations for the most important awards. So it is normal to have him again. Although it is curious that they have not signed Mark Mothersbaughas it took care of Thor: Ragnarok (2017) doing a good job.

The movie has all the ingredients to be spectacular.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will feature a great cast led by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Crowe, Sam Neill, Sean Gunn and Luke Hemsworth. So we can see the God of Thunder, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Jane Foster, Valkyria, Zeus and a spectacular villain called Gorr, the butcher of Gods. They have already revealed that it will make things very difficult for Thor in this fourth installment.

Also repeat Taika waititi, a very fashionable director who has created a story that will be truly insane. But if all this were not enough, now they add to Michael Giacchino. Which causes expectations to be high for the new installment of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on July 8, 2022. While we wait for a trailer to be shown, we can see all the deliveries of the character in the Disney Plus streaming platform.