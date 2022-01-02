New year, new life and new payments. Starting this Saturday, January 1, 2022, Mexicans will already begin to see the new payments of the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) reflected in their invoices that consumers will pay when buying cigarettes, soft drinks and gasoline.

On December 23, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), announced that the tax quotas applicable to processed tobacco, automotive fuels, flavored beverages, fossil fuels, as well as the applicable quotas for gasoline and diesel destined to the states are updated.

On that past date, the agreement updating the fees specified in the IEPS for 2022 was also published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), for which it was established that the tax that consumers will pay for cigarettes, gasoline and soft drinks from 2022 will rise from 3.33 to 7.36 percent.

This is the IEPS for cigarettes

According to the information from the Treasury where it details that the quota applicable to tobacco made from January 1, 2022 It will be 0.5484 pesos per unit, from the 0.5108 pesos that was charged until December 31, 2021.

This is the IEPS to soft drinks

While the new prices for flavored drinks, soft drinks will have the applicable fee of 1.3996 pesos per liter, compared to 1,3036 pesos that were collected during the months of 2021.

Changes from IEPS to gasoline

But one of those that has generated the most comments in the digital pulse is the increase in the IEPS in gasoline and diesel destined for the states.

The SHCP detailed that the share of the special tax for gasoline type Magna that consumers will pay it will rise from 5.1148 pesos to 5.4917 pesos per liter. While for the Premium it will be 4.6375 pesos from the 4.3192 that were paid during 2021 at the service stations.

Other tax changes for 2022 in Mexico City

But these tax changes are not the only ones that came into effect on January 1, 2022 in the country, since the Tax Administration System (SAT), will apply various changes in different taxes.

At the beginning of last December, the Congress of Mexico City approved, with 39 votes in favor and 16 against, the opinion of the Tax Code 2022, in which new taxes were added to different services within the capital, as well was established in the Income Law for Fiscal Year 2022.

These new taxes are for food delivery and delivery applications, like Didi Food, Uber Eats or Rappi. As well as the businesses related to the transmission of events or shows via streaming for which a consideration is received, who will have to contribute to the coffers of Mexico City. Another tax that will take effect on January 1 in 2022 is the tax on lodging services.

Food platform tax

The SAT noted that a 2% tax will be applied to food delivery apps, such as Uber Eats or Didi Food.

This new tax will be applied directly to the platforms, that is, it should not be paid by consumers, distributors and / or merchants.

The tax on lodging services

Hosting service intermediaries will also pay a 5% tax, specifically on services through apps. This tax must be paid in a declaration on the 15th of each month, at the latest.

The tax on streaming shows

Streaming shows have become a trend, so from 2022 a tax of 8% will be applied. In other words, all shows will pay the tax percentage to the treasury, this includes shows that have access to the public (face-to-face or digital).

It should be noted that the Income Law seeks to promote efficiency in tax collection, even this will allow to increase the financial capacity of CDMX.

