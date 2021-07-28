. For the authorities of the entity it is important that this procedure be carried out to visit the Greater Guadalajara Area with its nine metropolitan municipalities.This is a free and easy procedure to carry out, which is requested in order to guarantee that the vehicles that circulate permanently in Jalisco and have plates from other entities comply with the obligation to carry out the Responsible Verification test, this in order to control the polluting emissions in the Atemajac Valley., It is a trade that verifies that the vehicle is not a resident of the entity, so it is not required to carry out a vehicle verification according to the Regulation of the State Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection in terms of Vehicle Verification , which states that:

Vehicles of other entities that circulate through the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG) on a temporary basis, can process a Temporary Stay Pass for free, It is valid for 20 calendar days and is processed only once a semester (These 20 days can be administered at the user’s convenience).