Most of the typical Christmas foods are going to be more expensive to buy compared to a year ago, especially elvers, clams and oysters.

The classic Christmas dinners are approaching, and with it a great financial outlay to get those pieces of food that will accompany us in such special moments as Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, and in most occasions it is advisable to go ahead well in advance not to pay enough in our supermarkets.

Luckily the OCU has just launched a new report about their Christmas food price observatory where they have studied the evolution of a selection of 15 products so that you can better plan your purchases.

Of course, we have bad news for you, because in this first part of the report they have already concluded that you are going to have to spend, at least, 8% more than last year.

Mercadona is the leading supermarket in Spain, but what is the secret of its success? Pay attention to these curiosities that make it a different company.

To carry out the study, they have selected 15 very typical products of these Christmas dates and have compared their prices from the end of November to today in well-known supermarkets in eight Spanish cities such as Albacete, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid, Seville, Valencia, Valladolid and Zaragoza.

Not only supermarkets, but they have also visited municipal markets such as Maravillas y Ventas in Madrid or La Boquería and Sant Antoni in Barcelona, ​​among others.

In the first part of the report they have “hunted” the prices of the products a month before Christmas:

Comparing the price level since the end of November with that of other years, they have verified a clear rise: 8% more expensive on average. The only options that are cheaper are hake, poulard or round.

They have also offered a table with the evolution of prices in this first contact:

As is logical to think, most of all these foods that are usually consumed to a greater extent at Christmas are much more expensive compared to 2015, but nine of them are more expensive than last year, with which the general trend is that they will come out, at least 8% more expensive your Christmas dinners than 12 months ago.

Recently the OCU also released a report on the best nougat that you can buy now on these dates.