Today we are in an increasingly interconnected world, but also increasingly wireless, and in recent years this has reached devices such as the mouse or keyboard of a laptop, headphones and of course, controls for consoles. But for this you need a base to charge them, since they do not always have a strong autonomy for long gaming sessions, that’s where this charging base comes into play. you can get on Amazon for 30 euros.

As I mentioned earlier, this is a product that is intended for charging Xbox controllers, This charging dock is designed so that your Xbox Series X and Series S controllers are perfectly docked to its base. This guarantees that they will be stable in the device and there is no risk of the controller slipping or falling, it has room for two controls so you can charge both at the same time.

Well, let’s move on to the load capacity of the device, it has two 800 mAh rechargeable batteries to charge the controller, a battery for each. In addition to the stacks has a 2 meter long USB-C type charging cable that guarantees a safe and fast charging of both controls. We must say that although the battery is good (800 mAh), in the market you can get charging bases with greater capacity at a lower price.

That said, price and capacity are not everything, product quality is also important, and this company is a fan of the world of video games and offer innovative quality products for their users. To charge the remote, you just have to dock the battery in the remote’s charging compartment, then insert the battery into the charging contacts on the base. Snakebyte Twin Charge SX.

Last updated on 2021-11-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Well, you know how to charge it, now I proceed to explain what you should know while charging. This device has a built-in LED charge indicator, this is intended to indicate the level of charge of the controls. While the charging base is powering the controls, the indicator lights up red, once charging is complete this light is green, so when this is the case you can remove the controls and start playing.

Another cool feature of this product is that it has a standby mode, this is activated when the controls are already fully charged, that is, if you leave them charging overnight, when you wake up in the morning will not be overloaded. In conclusion, I can say that it is a recommended product not only for the accessible price of 30 euros but for its quality and performance.

