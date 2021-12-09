There is still no date for the new Captain America movie within the MCU plans of Marvel Studios, but after the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Disney + series, seems to have finished filtering who will be the villain of the next Captain America movie starring Falcon (Anthony Mackie). It would be an old acquaintance of the franchise who returns with not very good intentions. For those of you who haven’t seen the series yet, beware, spoilers are coming.

During the Falcon and The Winter Soldier series, Sam Wilson and Bucky Burns (Sebastian Stan) discover that the mysterious mob boss who controls Madripoor crime under the name Power Broke is none other than Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) in an unexpected script twist. Carter eventually helps the leading duo, for which he receives forgiveness from the United States and goes back to work for the government. Something that I would take advantage of in the face of the Captain America 4 movie.

According to the latest reports (via Cinemascomics), Sharon Carter would not have completely abandoned her criminal side and would use her new position within the government to access confidential information and other privileges that serve her own interests, becoming the villain of history. An interesting twist for the character, who was always on Steve Rogers’s side.

<br>

Know more: Marvel Reveals Official Captain America Shield Timeline



Does Sharon Carter have enough charisma as a character and as a villain to bear the weight of a main MCU Captain America movie? We will have to check it soon, if these rumors are confirmed. We will also see how Sam Wilson feels his new position as Captain America after the transfer of the relay. At the moment there is no confirmed date.