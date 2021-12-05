This would be the setting of Bioshock 4, according to a leak

In recent weeks, endless leaks and rumors have emerged about the next installment of Bioshock. In addition to having emerged what could be its final title, under the name of Bioshock Isolation, now we also know what could be the setting for this new title.

According to Colin Moriarty, who on other occasions has leaked correct information about other titles, and through the podcast Sacred Symbols, Bioshock Isolation I would go back to the 60’s, coinciding with the setting of the original titles, and would be located in a fictional city in Antarctica called Borealis. This would be the setting of Bioshock 4, which would leave behind the ocean floor of Bioshock 1 and 2 and the clouds of Infinite to move to a totally new location.

Bioshock 4 might not make it to Xbox consoles

Of course, as we always comment on this type of leaks, we recommend taking them with caution, but it all sounds plausible enoughas well as coming from a relatively reliable source. It seems that this new title will return to a setting that is more reminiscent of the two original titles than that of Infinite, considering the years in which it would be set and the environment more inhospitable than the bombastic Columbia.

For the rest, the saga has been totally disappeared for more than 5 years, after the release of BioShock: The Collection for Xbox One, Playstation 4, Microsoft Windows and MacOS.