Apparently, Microsoft is not abandoning its plans to have a successful Android smartphone and I’d be working on the Surface Duo 2. Photographs of the alleged device were leaked, revealing its exterior design. The most striking thing is the giant rear camera, without a doubt.

The images were known through a video published by Tech Rat. While the clip was posted in June, now Windows Central claims to have confirmed its authenticity. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 would try to hush criticism from its predecessor, which received harsh criticism for its outdated specifications and high price.

As we said at the beginning, what has attracted the most attention in the leaked photographs is the large size of the rear camera module. Apparently, would include a standard lens, a telephoto and an ultra wide angle.

The unknown is to know how the smartphone will look when folded back; it seems impossible that there is not a significant gap between the two halves. Logically, being a prototype close to the final version, the design of the camera could be polished before the final launch.

Microsoft would equip the Surface Duo 2 with high-end specifications

Although the camera configuration of the supposed Microsoft Surface Duo 2 would mean a very important leap compared to the previous version, it would not be the only change to note. The new device would have the fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button and would feature the USB Type-C connector on the right side.

On the other hand, it would arrive endowed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, NFC and support for 5G networks. In terms of colors, the filtered photos show two variants: black and white. The launch date would be scheduled for September or October of this year, according to available information.

Microsoft must work hard if it wants the Surface Duo 2 to be successful. The original version of its Android smartphone garnered harsh criticism for its outdated hardware (it launched in September 2020 with a 2019 processor), its poor 11-megapixel camera and its battery of only 3,577 mAh. The combo was completed with an unaffordable retail price: $ 1,399 dollars.

Will this be the last attempt by Redmond in the mobile market? Will the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 be at the height of a catalog of folding in full expansion? Certainly, the first images leave us with more doubts than certainties.