The development of Beyond Good and Evil 2 continues to be hidden in the shadows, without giving any information, apart from the fact that a few days ago a well-known leaker revealed that within the development team it was commented that it was a matter of time before the game ended up being canceled. However, now everything would have changed, since the supposed launch window of Beyond Good and Evil 2 would have been leaked, which seems to be still alive and eager to hit the market, although it will not be soon.

As commented by the reputed journalist and reliable leaker Tom henderson via Twitter, after Ubisoft realized that they were at a critical point, as a result of this several movements were generated with the aim of radically changing the course of Beyond Good and Evil 2, highlighting that the development of the game is going for long, worse than it will be released sometime in the future. So to leave the fans of this franchise more or less calm, Henderson would have revealed the alleged Beyond Good and Evil 2 launch window.

Everything we know about Beyond Good & Evil 2, Ubisoft’s new space adventure

Although it is quite far away, and with 3 years of development behind it, the Beyond Good and Evil 2 launch window would be centered between the years 2024/2025. If it ends up being true, in part this would be good news, since we all want to enjoy these second installments as well as possible, and for this, it will obviously take time. We remind you that it is rumored that Beyond Good and Evil 2 version for Xbox One would have been canceled.