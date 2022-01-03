Since Microsoft officially introduced the Xbox Series X, a lot of artists and fans have imagined what the new Redmond console would look like with different designs of their favorite games, but now we wonder, could these be made a reality in shape of interchangeable housings? At the moment it is just a dream, that a little over a year ago, the user Dreamer360X imagined that one day it could become a reality with Interchangeable covers of different games for Xbox Series X.

But now the user benkenobi2020 has gone one step further imagining what a Interchangeable covers for Xbox Series X with RGB lighting, which resembles the concept of the amazing Xbox Series X Elite designed a few days ago by graphic designer Jermaine Smit. At the moment, the new Microsoft console does not have any official modification regarding the design aspect, but this user has shown that anything is possible.

While we wait for this type of interchangeable covers for Xbox Series X to become a reality in the future, we remind you that the new Microsoft consoles are now available for purchase despite the discontinued lack of stock of Xbox Series X. One of the easiest ways to get hold of the new consoles is through the GAME Xbox All Access.