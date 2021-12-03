STALKER 2 is one of the games of 2022 that we are most excited about. This action, horror and survival title developed by GSC Game World It will arrive on April 28, 2022, being exclusive to Microsoft’s new generation consoles, in addition to arriving on the same day one to the catalog of the successful Redmond service, Xbox Game Pass. Although, a few months after its launch, we have now met again what would be the gigantic download size of STALKER 2.

As some of you may recall, a few months ago the supposed download size of STALKER 2 was leaked, which already revealed a considerable size. But now, as indicated by an insider via Twitter, STALKER 2 would occupy a whopping 180 GB of storage in our console. In the absence of extra / official information, it seems that the new GSC Game World title that will be updated to Unreal Engine 5, will have an important weight on our Xbox.

Discover the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, a place teeming with dangerous enemies, deadly anomalies, and powerful artifacts. Discover your own epic story and make your way to the heart of Chernobyl. Choose your path wisely, as your future and that of humanity will depend on what you choose.