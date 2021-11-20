It seems that Apple would bet on a design with rounded edges like previous iterations of the smartwatch.

Last September the Apple Watch Series 7, the new smart watch from Cupertino that will surely become one of the main protagonists for this Christmas, but as is evident, they are already working on a new iteration that will be launched in the last quarter of 2022.

And it would have already leaked what would be the first render of the Apple Watch Series 8 and that it would continue to bet on a rounded design like the latest versions launched on the market, and that it seems to move away from previous rumors that had ensured that Apple was going to embrace a more square design in the style of iPhone 12.

Be that as it may, this render of the supposed Apple Watch Series 8 is based on CAD and filtered images, they point out from iDrop News.

Only one new design change is expected for the Apple Watch Series 8. #AppleRumors #AppleNews https://t.co/USbb3Susfz – iDrop News (@iDropNews) November 18, 2021

Although it is still too early for this type of leaks, which can change completely compared to what we see in 10 months, the truth is that this first render of the supposed Apple Watch Series 8 has an important change, at least what you can see from the start, and it is in regards to the speaker grill.

As you can see, now there is a kind of two small openings one located on top of the other on the sides of the device.

While the Apple Watch Series 7 increased the size of the screen, according to previous rumors we can see a slight increase also in this version of 2022.

Previously it had been rumored that the new Apple Watch Series 8 would have a body temperature scanner, and improvements in the electrocardiogram sensor, but it’s still up in the air to include some kind of blood glucose monitor that could help millions of diabetics.

Surely there will be many more rumors about this new Apple smartwatch, but at least we can already have an idea that it is possible that those from Cupertino follow the same line of rounded edges as previous versions.