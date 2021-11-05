A little over a year ago, Gotham Knights, the next title from WB Montreal (developers of Batman Arkham Origins), was released. His striking proposal has led him to attract the attention of many players, however, after his delay to 2022 his departure date has remained a total mystery.

If the rumor that we bring you today is true, it seems that we would already know the departure date of Gotham Knights thanks to a promotional image shared by one of the team members behind the game’s promotional campaign.

DC Fandom: Gotham Knights receives a new trailer showing the Court of Owls

The information has been shared on Twitter by @tatlinsky, who has been able to verify that Jin Park, promotional art director of the title, had shared on his website a promotional image of the title that included “Spring 2022” as a release date. The web page in question, like the image, have been deleted, but the user has been able to save it and share it with the rest of the network, as you can see below.

RUMOR: #GothamKnights release window is 2022 SPRING. Here is promo image of the game that I found on Jin Park site (Art Director / Designer currently working at Rokkan NY who did Campaign Art Direction, branding for Gotham Knights). Follow the link below. pic.twitter.com/9ZXemFZ6Yj – Tim (@tatlinsky) November 3, 2021

Of course, until Warner Bros is officially pronounced, this date is still a rumor that may well not be true, or may be subject to change in the future. We will keep you informed about new news about Gotham Knights departure date.