We are less than a month away from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although during this week we enjoyed a second trailer starring multiple villains, a part of the audience was unhappy because the supposed appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Without a doubt, the subject is escalating to levels of expectation never before seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not even with the films of Avengers.

Some begin to get used to the idea that the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, if real, will wait until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home next December 17. However, a new report anticipates that Marvel could make it official very soon. According to the portal Geekosity, the producer would announce it on 29 november, the day that some cinemas will start selling tickets.

Now, there is a key reason why the production company would anticipate the premiere to confirm such an important fact. The press will see Spider-Man: No Way Home days before the world premiere. Consequently, it will be impossible for such an epic moment not to leak onto the internet. Marvel would rather advance it on their own rather than have some people spoil the “surprise” for millions of fans. The appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield cannot be taken lightly.

Another important point is that, if the big announcement takes place on the mentioned date, surely ticket sales will skyrocket significantly. From Geekosity They mention it: “Good luck keeping Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield under wraps after early screenings. If they say it on November 29, they’ll make a lot more money that day.”

Although Marvel has maintained a strategy of secrecy in relation to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – and previously with the villains – it is also true that the second trailer has some clues about the presence of other protagonists. There is a moment when Electro and Lagarto seem ready to face characters that were apparently erased from the scene. And if that was not enough, Lizard is hit by something invisible in a clip shared by Sony Pictures Brasil. Let’s be patient and wait for official news.