It is one of the most popular titles of this century.

Throughout all these years we have been able to see how great titles have reached the video game industry on different consoles and platforms, what has given rise to many of these games have marked a before and after in the video game industry while others pass without pain or glory despite the great quality they might have, these being, unfortunately, The most common.

Be that as it may, within the first group we have titles that have been a complete revolution, thus giving rise to have a large number of fans behind them. Recent examples can be found in Fortnite: Battle Royale, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Valorant, among others. But nevertheless, one of the kings of the industry is Grand Theft Auro: San Andreas.

This was a title originally released by Rockstar in the sixth generation, being also a game that managed to place the saga among the greats in the industry, redefining what could be done with an open world and offering dozens of hours of fun and activities to its buyers. And with the latter it has reached the point that even there are those who have recreated it as if the phenomenon had come before.

GTA San Andreas for PlayStation 1 recreates what was seen in the first titles of the saga

Under this premise, it has been a YouTube user, who responds to the name of Rustic Games BR, who has offered us a glimpse of what GTA San Andreas would have been like had it been released on the first PlayStation, this being a recreation of his world that, to make matters worse, takes from the first titles of the saga.

To understand the latter you have to know that in its origins GTA was a saga with a bird’s-eye view from aboveThis being something that was carried out in this way due to the technological limitations of the time. And it is just for this that the change of the saga with GTA III was so relevant in its day, although it was with GTA San Andreas that he ended up laying the foundation. Be that as it may, you can see this version of the Rockstar title below:

Having said all this, it must be remembered that GTA San Andreas is currently available on new and previous generation consoles through the GTA Trilogy, which compiles the two titles mentioned in this news of the saga along with GTA Vice City.

