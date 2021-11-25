Beyond the uncontrollable rumors about the possible appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on Spider-Man: No Way Home, another that could also add to the madness of the multiverse is Charlie cox, who played Matt Murdock (Daredevil) on the Netflix series. Well, a new leak reveals in great detail what his brief appearance will be like in the most anticipated film of this year.

Be careful, the rest of the publication could contain SPOILERS important about Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you don’t want to be in for an unfortunate surprise, better stop reading right now.

According to a report from the YouTube channel RPK News, Charlie Cox will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The scene apparently takes place at the Parker family home. Peter is talking to his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Happy (John Favreau) and Matt Murdock himself on a legal situation. In fact, Aunt May mentions: “He got Peter out of legal trouble”. This would confirm the theory that he will be Spider-Man’s lawyer.

At a certain point in the sequence, a protester would throw an object out of a house window, and Matt Murdock would show his reflections by catching it before causing harm to someone. After the unexpected move, Peter would ask with obvious surprise: “How did you do that?”, because he knows that the lawyer is blind. Murdock would reply: “I am a very good lawyer”. Be careful, nothing is official yet, so it will be better to take it with a grain of salt.

Another key leak involving Charlie Cox

Now, if you are one of the people who has been very attentive to the leaks of Spider-Man: No Way Home, surely the description of the scene reminded you of a filtered image in recent weeks. The material, obtained by John Campea, shows Matt Murdock sitting next to Peter Parker, Aunt May, and Happy. To be honest, the leak appears to be real – or a very well done montage.

Of course, we will have to wait until December 15 To resolve the sea of ​​doubts, it does not seem that Marvel and Disney have the intention of revealing such an important appearance before the premiere. The same goes for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.