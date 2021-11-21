There are opinions of all kinds and in my case I am on the side of those people who do not like the design of PS5. Mainly because of the hulk that is because of its size. I would have liked something more compact or with another design.

GameCube is among my favorites in that regard, which is why I may have liked the Xbox Series X design, apparently two stacked GameCubes. At least, from experience, we know that successful consoles receive several redesigns throughout their lives so it is likely that there will be a PS5 Slim one day. If not, we can always opt for the useful DIY (do it yourself).

It is precisely what DIY Perks brings us, by disassembling the PS5 completely to create a totally different design, with a wooden base and a much more retro touch, Thus. And that in size in the end is quite similar to PS5 …

At the end of it he makes it clear that anyone can do it, although it will not be an easy task, not even following the steps that the video gives us. It is not plan, of course, to risk knowing how difficult it is to get a PS5 until everything is back to normal. But at least we can see how it would look.