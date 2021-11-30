The Xbox is a console that has different types of control with which it is compatible, some of them are wireless and do not always have adequate autonomy for long gaming sessions. That is why a charging base for controls. Charging station Zacro for Xbox is perfect for such situations, it is a recommended accessory if you want to enjoy your wireless controller for several hours and it costs only 11 euros.

The Charging dock for Xbox controllers It is the solution for when you want to complete those missions that you know will take many hours. There are games where you can spend 1 or 2 hours to complete a complicated mission, and sometimes they have more than 100, so it is not easy to complete games of this type. For this, this charging base is perfect, you can fully charge 2 controllers in just three hours.

In a charging station for controls it is important that it has an excellent charging capacity, in this case it comes with a capacity of 1,000 mAH and a charging current of up to 320 mA. It is to emphasize that this Zacro charging station has a charging protection function, but also for protect from overheating, overcharge to ensure safe charging.

The product comes with two Ni-MH 1,000 mAh batteries high capacity, all this adopting the new generation charging interface technology. The LED display will have a red indicator when the controller is discharged, and it will turn green when it is fully charged. Other items that come with the product are: 1 data cable, 4 black battery covers (2 for Xbox Series X / S and 2 for Xbox One) and 2 white battery covers (Xbox Series X / S).

Last updated on 2021-11-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to know how to use it, the battery pack can be charged separately through USB cables, while you are charging it you can use it without any inconvenience. Another way is to use the battery pack to charge them through the special cover and seat charger.

Regarding compatibility The Zacro charging station supports the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, One X, One S and One Elite controllers.. So you can be sure that your gamepad or controller is old or new, it will be compatible and you can charge it with complete peace of mind.

Before finishing this article, we must give you some tips: Place the battery in a ventilated and cool environment to charge it, this so that it does not enter the overheating protection mode, do not expose the product to heat sources such as fire or sun, the stable standard voltage to use is 5V in direct current, the output current of the power supply must be greater than or equal to 1 ampere.

Having said all this, we cannot end without recommending the product so that your gaming sessions are not interrupted by the download of your controller. Buy this accessory it will only cost you 11 eurosBy balancing the price and quality, you will have as a result that it is a fairly balanced product.

