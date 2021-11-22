The new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 It will be the company’s first processor built on 4-nanometer lithography. And most likely we already know the first Xiaomi – the first Redmi, to be exact – that makes use of this processor: it would be a Redmi K50 Gaming Edition with the codename ‘Mattise’, like the prestigious French painter. Or, as it would be known outside of China, POCO F4 GT, following the path of the X3 GT and the F3 GT.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000, up to 4 times more powerful





Produced by TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), the new Dimensity 9000 It is an important leap compared to the Dimensity 1200 chip, whose technology is 6nm.

A miniaturization that implies a better energy performance and a greater fluidity in the transmission of information. Some of the main features are its new Cortex-X2 performance core that will reach a clock frequency of 3.05 GHz, in addition to three Cortex-A710 cores at 2.85 GHz and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 1.8. GHz speed.

As for the GPU, this SoC bets on a 10-core ARM Mali-G710 that will offer, in theory, a speed up to two times higher than that seen in the last Dimensity 1200.

Improvements that will be verifiable when taking photos and videos, optimizing post-processing, and it is also something that we will see translated into the screens, which will be able to achieve a dynamic refresh rate of up to 180Hz in FHD + resolutions.

According to the manufacturer itself, the 5th generation six-core APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) it will be able to offer up to 4 times the performance of the previous generation.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition (POCO F4 GT), the first to use it





And why a Redmi K50 focused on gaming? We already addressed a few days ago the rumors that pointed to this possible Xiaomi K50, but now we have some additional information: the Redmi K50 series would also have one or more gaming models —And the top model, in fact, would be the one that would wear the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 processor.

According to information leaked from XIAOMIUI, we still have to take into account another model, with code code ‘Rubens’, which would actually be a Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition, a kind of hybrid between the top model and the stock K50. This particular smartphone I would mount a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 processor.

Anyway, it is also quite likely that both terminals end up being candidates to wear the new MIUI 13 personalization layer. In less than a month we will get rid of doubts.