After turning Greek mythology upside down on consoles and taking away all kinds of deities and fantastic creatures from Norse legends on PS4, Kratos heads to PCs with a spectacular custom adaptation of God of War. An absolute must-have for PlayStation which, by the way, also will take advantage of NVIDIA Reflex technology.

Because the presentation of the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has helped NVIDIA get muscle out of its technology, and its GeForce RTX 3050 at $ 249 are quite a whim, but it will be games like God of War that really convince us to give the jump. And not only in terms of finishes, but also in terms of its playability. This is precisely where it comes into play the latency advantage that Reflex promises.

The new video offered by NVIDIA itself, which you can see just above, establishes the differences of playing with Reflex technology by showing how the same dodge can be executed successfully when it is activated. In fact, as explicitly shown, it will make the difference between being entombed by a stone totem and achieve a tight but deadly counterattack.

The reason? With the technology activated, and according to the video, we will obtain lower latency during gameplay, Which translates directly into a better response capacity, much more precise reactions and, of course, the way in which we generate the spectacle that explodes on the screen every time Kratos draws his lethal ax.

The improvements that the PC version of God of war They do not end there: in the best prepared teams we will see their fascinating northern landscapes in 4K resolution and some amazing combat with unlocked FPS. And if you have an ultra-wide monitor, you will be able to see both the screen and the eye fill with the gale of emotions that is coming ahead.

For its part, the launch of the PC version of God of war is planned for next January 14, 2022. One of the first desktop hits of an exceptionally promising year for keyboard and mouse gamers. And beware, also a spectacular appetizer for God of War: Ragnarok.