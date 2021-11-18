Xbox and Gucci proved that the lifestyle of a gamer is not at odds with fashion, Therefore, as part of the anniversaries of both companies, they launched a special global edition.

The result of this alliance is Xbox by Gucci, a next-generation platform entirely adorned by the two G’s that characterize the Florence brand, founded in 1921 by Guccio Gucci, and which this year celebrates one hundred years on the market.

The technological device is exactly the same as the Xbox Series X found in any store and whose price ranges between 15 and 17 thousand Mexican pesos, but it also has a special design in celebration of the 25th anniversary of its release. of your first console.

The game console kit fully customized, it has an exclusive Gucci briefcase, valued at about $ 6,000 (about 124,000 Mexican pesos), two exclusive controllers and a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

To be a gamer with style and set a trend in the world, you only have to pay 10 thousand dollars, that is, 206 thousand 667 pesos; However, even if you have that amount, the kit will not only be available from today, November 17, in official physical Gucci stores such as those in New York, Beverly Hills, Madrid, London, Milan, Berlin, Tokyo, Beijing or Mexico City, among others.

Fashion in video games

This is not the first time that a fashion and designer brand has entered the world of video games.

In 2020, the same Gucci brand launched the “arcade” game for Android “Gucci Mascara Hunt” and this same year it also created its own island “Guilty Gucci” for the successful Nintendo social simulation video game “Animal Crossing”.

In addition, luxury brands such as Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga and Moschino have made their pinnacles in the gamer world, with incursions in which they sought to dress the avatars of the players with garments from their brands.

Vuitton Designed a Line for Weapons and Accessories for the Popular Multiplayer “League of Legends”; Balenciaga created 50 models for “Fornite” players; and Moschino made props for “The Sims 4”.

Forza Horizon 5 breaks record and is crowned as the most successful game on Xbox