Xiaomi continues to work on its next electric vehicle which, if all goes according to plan, It will begin to be produced from the next year 2024. In fact, the Asian firm wants to make sure that the supply of this product is sufficient for the demand it foresees and its latest move makes it very clear.

According to Reuters, Xiaomi will very soon open a plant that will be able to produce a total of 300,000 electric vehicles in a single year based in Beijing, and which promises to reach mass production in 2024, very promising data in order to be able to supply all that expected demand.

The plant will be built in two phases: manufacturing area and sales and research offices

Apparently, this new plant will be built in two well-defined phases: one for the mass production of electric vehicles and another for sales and research offices in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone.





This Xiaomi automotive headquarters will be able to produce a total of 300,000 units per year, reaching mass production by 2024, a date on which it is expected that the first vehicles signed by Xiaomi itself have already been able to hit the streets of China.

The future of this new product category by the company has a very promising future, and we hope to see you sooner rather than later in Europe to check what Xiaomi can offer us with respect to its direct competition in this world at the level of performance.

Via | Reuters