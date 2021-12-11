This will be the Steam Deck box for its most expensive version

Last week we got to know what the box of the Steam deck for their versions of 64GB and 256GB. Now, Valve has revealed what the packaging will be like but for its most expensive version, that is, the 512GB and at once we can tell you that there is not much difference between all of them.

Once again, through its official website, Valve shared the box and contents that will be included with this version of the Steam Deck:

Similar to models 64GB and 265GB, this version 512GB It will come with a carrying case, which will completely replace the cardboard box that does come with the previously mentioned models. Although all these cases have the same functionality, their design does vary a bit in the colors of the logo of the Steam deck, in addition to the fact that the interior fabric is different. It also includes a microfiber cleaner, something that does not come in the other models.

Remember that the Steam deck will be hitting the market in February 2022.

Editor’s note: I’m still not convinced by the Steam Deck concept. To some, the idea of ​​it being a mini computer rather than a traditional console may sound appealing, but to me it’s the opposite. I don’t know how successful it is going to be, but I don’t feel like its future can be promising.

Via: Valve