With the arrival of the first month of the year, it also arrives the fearful slope of January, to empty the pockets of Mexicans.

If you still do not know the term of January slope, you have to know that it is associated with the end of the Christmas holidays and the excesses that come with them. The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), assures that this economic phenomenon is caused by mismanagement of personal finances, however, market conditions also have an impact.

In that sense, financial experts also point out that the main cause of the January slope is poor management of our finances, added to the fact that December is usually a wasteful month for many. But they also do not rule out that the increase in service costs influences the January imbalances.

Dr. Antonio Ruiz Porras, researcher at the University Center for Economic-Administrative Sciences (CUCEA) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), considers that the slope of January of this year could be the steepest of the last two decades in Mexico due to factors such as the increase in inflation. In addition, The central bank expects that during the first quarter of 2022, inflation in the country will stand at 6.3 percent.

Faced with this economic phenomenon, institutions such as the Condusef and the Federal Consumer Prosecutor (Profeco), as well as banks, advise to overcome this time: define financial goals, make a budget, look for extra income, audit debts, be careful with credits and buy consciously.

Expenditure in Mexican households 2022

Faced with this reality, many Mexican households will be affected by the January slope, so consumption habits this month will change until their finances are recovered again.

The debt management company Solve Your Debt, Mexicans take up to three months to regain their financial stability after the December cats, However, this will depend on the economic conditions of each person.

According to data from a survey on Mexican household expenditures in 2022 conducted by the consulting and insights agency Kantar, it reveals that almost half of the surveyed families continue to be uncertain about what their situation will be like. Well, 49% do not know if they will increase or decrease their expenses in the first month of the year.

On the other hand, the survey details that 25% do plan to lower their disbursement in general and 19% mentioned that they will spend in the same way as other months.

The data presented by the agency indicates the economic uncertainty about the beginning of 2022 and the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic still generates on the economy.

Most of those surveyed are not sure what will happen in the coming months, a situation influenced by the economic / political context of the country. In this sense, other responses that Kantar’s query yielded was that 2% will increase their spending on FMCG products this first month of the year at the same rate that their spending on entertainment will decrease with the same percentage.

