During the regular phase, The Atlas classified as second place accumulating 29 points, the same as León, who passed as third. Although the Atlas goalkeeper received four fewer goals and scored one more. However, the numbers are only indicators of the past, since León’s move to the final was much more forceful against Tigres than the one experienced by the Jalisco team against Pumas, although both tied in their due series, León scored three and Atlas one.

The technicians Cocca de Atlas and Holan de León, they have already taken a letter from the failures they experienced in the semis and now they will seek that their teams show their full potential in a game that will not leave room for errors. The expectations of both teams are high and the hunger for a championship is alive for both sides.

When is the final of the leg León vs. Atlas?

The first date is Thursday, December 9 at the Nou Camp de León Stadium, Guanajuato.

Where to see the final game?

At 9:00 p.m. (center), 8:00 p.m. (northwest), 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) and 10:00 p.m. (Caribbean) the meeting will begin.

The broadcast of this game will be on Fox Sports and TUDN.

When is the Atlas vs. Lion?

The defining night to meet the new Liga MX monarch is December 12 at the Jalisco Stadium in the city of Guadalajara.

Where and what time to see the Liga MX final?

On this day marked by Mexicans at 8:15 p.m. (center), 7:00 p.m. (northwest), 6:00 p.m. (Pacific) and 9:15 p.m. (Caribbean) the opening whistle will be given to know if the cup stays in Guadalajara or go to León.

The broadcast can be seen on Azteca 7 and TUDN.