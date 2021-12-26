This will be the return of Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

From Hydra volunteer to one of the most powerful sorceresses in the Multiverse, this is the return of Wanda Maximoff in her Scarlet Witch alter ego for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In recent days, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that will have Elizabeth Olsen as co-star, who repeats her role as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, which will be very different from what We have seen.

Wanda Maximof first appeared in the post-credit scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where alongside her brother Pietro they volunteered Hydra’s experiments with the Mind Stone in Sokovia.

After being against the Avengers, and discovering Ultron’s plans to end humanity, the Maximoff twins joined the Avengers in their battle against the artificial intelligence created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. In this conflict Pietro is assassinated.

From fugitive to missing

Wanda reappears in Captain America: Civil War, where she takes part in the side of Steve Rogers, who opposes the signing of the Sokovia accords. After a battle at Leipzig airport, Wanda is captured and later becomes a fugitive from the authorities.

For Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda lives a relationship with Vision and helps him remove the Mind Stone in Wakanda, which occurs after a battle against Thanos’ army, although the Mad Titan defeats Wanda, assassinates Vision and it ends up with half of the Universe, which moves for five years.

In Avengers: Endgame Wanda returns five years later to fight Thanos, whom she was about to defeat. After the battle against the Mad Titan, Wanda claims Vision’s body, something that the SWORD agency does not give her, so she goes to the terrain that she and Vision had in Westview, causing the Hex, or better known as the Maximoff anomaly. .

This event attracts the attention of another powerful sorceress, Agatha Harkness, who seeks to appropriate the magic of chaos, something that Wanda learns, who now responds to the alter ego of Scarlet Witch, a powerful sorceress, according to the book of the Darkhold.

Radical changes

Following the events of Westview, Wanda goes into exile in a secluded place of civilization, where she seeks to lead her life peacefully, while continuing to study the book of the Darkhold, to understand the scope of the magic of chaos.

Faced with this scenario, Stephen Strange will go with Wanda to help him face the chaos that is approaching, after he was warned that after his spells in Doctor Strange and in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his actions would have important consequences.

Let us remember that Strange left the title of Supreme Sorcerer, which Wong now holds, and this will confront him with different dangers such as Shuma Gorath, Mordo and the most fearsome of all, his variant as Supreme Doctor Strange.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil..

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, the plot villain.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit the big screen on May 5, 2022.

Source: Marvel Studios

