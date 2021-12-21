Xiaomi plans to update its catalog of high-end smartphones before the end of the year, and the first model to be announced will be the Xiaomi 12. This smartphone will replace the one known as Xiaomi Mi 11 and will arrive with a new processor, more battery and a new look, among other novelties. The leaks, in fact, have already advanced many details of this possible alternative to the iPhone 13, and we have compiled them. This is everything we know about the next high-end smartphone from the Asian company.

One of the data that we know for sure is its physical appearance. Although Xiaomi has only revealed the front, which seems to arrive with hardly any frames and with a small camera located at the top of the screen, the leaker OnLeaks has shared more detailed images where the possible design of the terminal can be appreciated from all its angles. According to the photographs, the Xiaomi 12 will arrive with a slightly different photographic module than its predecessor. It seems to take up more space at the back, even though it has the same number of lenses.

The rear area, as usual, will be made of glass, while the front will maintain the double curvature on the screen, although in the Xiaomi promotional image that curved panel does not seem to be so pronounced. The side frames, which will be made of aluminum, do not reveal any fingerprint scanners. Therefore, it is very likely that this system is included under the screen. The smartphone, yes, It will have more compact dimensions compared to the Xiaomi Mi 11. The Mi 12 could arrive with 152.7 millimeters in height, 70.0 mm in width and 8.6 mm in thickness. Therefore, it seems to be an alternative to models like the iPhone 13 or the future Samsung Galaxy S22.

This will be Xiaomi’s first mobile with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Going into the specifications, and according to the latest reports, the Xiaomi 12 would arrive with a 6.52-inch AMOELD display. It will maintain the QHD + resolution, like the model last year, as well as a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The RAM and storage configuration does not seem to change compared to the Mi 11. Xiaomi will maintain the base configuration of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, adding, yes, a new processor. The company confirmed recently that this will be the first device of the brand – and one of the first in the world – to include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s most powerful SoC to date.

The battery, on the other hand, would go from the 4,6000 mAh of the Xiaomi Mi 11 tos 5,000 mAh for this new model. Also including a fast charge of nothing more and nothing less than 100W. Of course, the Xiaomi 12 is also expected to include wireless charging, and probably with a reversible charging mode, a function that allows other devices with Qi technology to be supplied with battery by docking them on the back of the smartphone.

Regarding the photographic section, everything indicates that the terminal will arrive with a triple lens and a configuration very similar to the model announced last year. That is, the primary sensor will stand out for its high resolution, probably 108 megapixels. The second sensor would be a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, while the third camera would be dedicated to macro photography with a 5-megapixel resolution sensor.

When will the Xiaomi 12 be announced? And its price?

The company has confirmed than Xiaomi 12 will be announced on December 28 in China. Subsequently, the smartphone is scheduled to launch globally, but we will probably have to wait until next year. The rest of the models that usually complete the high-end catalog, such as the Xiaomi 12 Pro or Xiaomi 12 Ultra, could be announced later.

The price of the Xiaomi 12, for the moment, is unknown. However, taking into account the list of specifications, it is likely that the terminal will be marketed from 700 – 800 euros, just like the Xiaomi Mi 11 did.