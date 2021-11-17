This will be the new Motorola Moto Watch 100 and it will come with its own operating system, we tell you everything the leaks say

Wear OS is a thing of the past for Motorola, since leaked images show that the new Moto Watch 100 will have its own operating system, the Moto Watch OS.

It was only in October when we learned about this new wearable successor to the Moto 360 of 2019, and some images show this new layer of customization in its operating system.

As it is already very common in devices like this, the new Moto Watch 100 will record data on both the physical exercise we perform, and health.

Moto Watch OS, what the leaks let us see

In addition to the new Moto Watch OS, the images show us the sporty design of the device as well as the functionalities that we will have in the app.

The Moto Watch 100 It will show us the oxygen saturation, the heart rate, as well as how well we sleep. All of this will be displayed on its 13-inch LCD screen.

Huawei Matebook 13s: a spectacular screen to increase your productivity

The 355mAh battery will give us a usage time, according to Motorola, of up to two weeks, a feature that the new one brings us Moto Watch OSWell, according to the company, it is the applications that you don’t need that drain the battery.

The application to be able to handle the Moto Watch 100 It will be available in the Play Store, as for iOS it will arrive on the AppStore in December.

Fast charging will also be present in the Moto Watch 100, and it can be charged to 100% in just 60 minutes. Bluetooth 5 and GPS are features that you can have on your wrist.

The cost of Motorola’s wearable is estimated at $ 100, about 2,000 pesos (plus taxes and import fees) and will arrive in stores next December.

Stay tuned in Unocero, where you will find all the information about the Moto Watch 100, as well as the latest in technology.