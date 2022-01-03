Winds of change seem to be brewing in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with the arrival of the movie Flashpoint, the individual story of The Flash by Ezra Miller. And those changes would be with the future League of Justice that we will see in the cinema.

After the cut of Joss Whedon and the subsequent launch of the so-called Snyder cut, the direction of the DCEU has not been exactly clear and no fan of Dc comics you are sure about what you are going to see or what you are going to stop seeing soon in theaters around the planet.

However, rumors about a possible ordering of that shared universe point towards Flashpoint. Apparently the Andy Muschietti film It could be the key to organizing that damn DCEU that never quite got off the ground.

The latest information points to the possibility that Flashpoint supposes the erasure and subsequent definitive extinction of the so-called SnyderVerse. And, with this, the arrival of a new justice league leadered by Supergirl (Sasha Calle), Batgirl (Leslie Grace) and The Flash himself.

This would be the new DC Trinity after the movie of Flashpoint, the reboot of the DCEU and the peremptory goodbye of a Snyder Universe that he would see erased (according to rumors, we insist) his work within the continuist canon of the DC Universe at the cinema.

What other characters could join the new Justice League after Flashpoint?

As usual, fans have already started toying with the idea of ​​a new Justice League. Not all, of course, there is an ironclad plot that has supported Zack snyder all this time you want to see more about the canon established to date, with Henry Cavill as Superman Y Ben Affleck as Batman.

However, those who protect a new establishment of the Justice League in cinemas have embraced the potential proposed and have brought to light the following training:

As you can see, in addition to the Trinity mentioned with Supergirl, Batgirl and The Flash, in this new League we would have Michael Keaton’s Batman, to the Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, to the Black Canary Bird of Prey, to our adored Wonder Woman by Gal Gadot, to Shazam and the highly anticipated Hawkman.

What would you think if this was the new Justice League after Flashpoint?