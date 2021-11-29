That is why NVIDIA will respond with its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti , which will be the powerful ones of the RTX 30 with GeForce Ampere architecture that have been launched to date. From these it has been possible to know new data until now unknown about this gaming graphics card that will be presented on next january and it could even go out during that month.

Jensen Huang does not like to lose or lose the marbles and with the arrival of Intel’s ARC Alchemist for 2022 the dominance of NVIDIA has been threatened and it is that despite the fact that the company founded by Gordon Moore has not shown anything in what When it comes to gaming graphics cards, it is never good to underestimate any rival and Intel has enough resources to stand up.

First of all, we must clarify that these are not the official NVIDIA specifications, but rather a leak that is adjusted within the limits of logic and, therefore, as far as possible. The first of them, as we deduced in its day, the RTX 3090 Ti uses the complete configuration of the GA102 chip in the form of its most advanced model: GA102-350. So we speak of 84 SM with 10,752 ALU in FP32, CUDA cores, 84 RT Cores and 336 Tensor Core.

The greater power of the RTX 3090 Ti will not only come from the activation of the remaining SMs and their units, but also from the higher energy consumption in the RTX 3090 Ti, and it is that this will consume up to 450W and will be the first graphics card gaming in making use of the new 12-pin connector for PCI Express 5.0, which is the same that NVIDIA already introduced with the RTX 30. As for the clock speeds, we do not know them for the moment.

The surprise will be in the VRAM

The 450 W of consumption will not only serve to power a GA102 in its best configuration, but also for the VRAM that the RTX 3090 will implement will be GDDR6X. Of course, with important news that may even affect the rest of the RTX 30 range, but for now we will focus on what will be its new top of the range.

The RTX 3090 Ti bus will be 384 bit, however the new graphics card will use new GDDR6X chips, specifically memory chips with serial numbers MT61K512M32KPA-21U manufactured by Micron. These have a transfer speed of 21 Gbps and a capacity of 2 GB, which translates into the following points:

The current RTX 3090 has 24 GB of memory in x8 or clamshell format, where two memory chips share the same memory interface and therefore the same bandwidth. The new GDDR6X chips for the RTX 3090 Ti are 2 GB , this reduces the number of chips on the board from 12 to 6, those on the back disappearing, but at the same Gbps it maintains the bandwidth and we will continue to have 24 GB .

The existence of GDDR6X of 2 GB per chip also indicates that the rest of the RTX 30 graphics cards that use this type of memory could see their capacity doubled. For example, there is talk of an RTX 3070 Ti with a 256-bit bus and 16 GB of VRAM.