In 2017, just one year after copying the format stories To Snapchat, Instagram went from having 500 to 800 million monthly users. That figure, at the end of last year, had already risen to one billion. All this while, for example, Twitter has been stagnant for so many years that it does not even publish its monthly user data. It is a sample of the great push that ephemeral publications have brought to the platform. However, time passes and novelty also, especially when a competitor as powerful as TikTok lurks. So, even stories have to keep reinventing themselves so as not to die. These are all the news that Meta (formerly Facebook) plan to incorporate in the near future.

60 second stories

Until now, the maximum length that a story could have on Instagram was 15 seconds. However, that is about to change because they have been extended up to a full minute without any interruption. In fact, some users are already being able to upload these XL stories to the social network. The new feature is still in the launch phase but will come to all users shortly. And, as the success of TikTok has shown, video is increasingly important in these types of apps. We cannot imagine how this can transform the way of telling life and the news from now on.

Customize your voice

Soon we will also be able to play with the voices in the stories. It will be thanks to two new functions. The first is about voice effects to speak as if we were a robot or we had inhaled helium, among other options. The second is a robotic voice who can read the text we write. It will be a staggered release, so it may take a while to find them available among the options. Of course, they will reach both Android and iOS terminals.





Paid subscriptions

In the vein of Patreon and OnlyFans, Instagram also wants to try its luck with paid subscriptions and access to exclusive content. Although, at the moment, it is only official that Meta is working on it and there is still no official launch date. According to the specialized portal TechCrunch, this new function is already being tested in the update of the iOS mobile application in the United States. There I would have proposed different subscription types with prices ranging from $ 0.99 to $ 4.99. Of course, the platform will take commission.

