This will be the Google Doodle for the Olympics

that contains an interactive game. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic games are about to begin and Google joins the celebration with several surprises.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games officially begin this Friday 23, and Google will Celebrate with a commemorative Doodle, which will not only be specially designed for the event, but also includes a game to interact with. Surprise in Google Doodle is a little retro game that will appear on the search engine page starting at 12:00 this Friday. The Doodle was named Champion Island, and you can interact with it by clicking on the Play icon, which you will see in the center of the image.

Google’s new Tokyo Olympics Doodle is a tribute to 16-bit video games. You will be able to play with a ninja cat named Lucky in Doodle Champion Island Games. As the Doodle is set in the context of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in the game you will be part of a team that will compete against champions of skateboarding, rugby, climbing, among other sports.

Playing as Lucky the Calico Ninja Cat, you can join teams Blue, Red, Yellow or Green, represented by Ushi (a cow), Karasu (a crow), Inari (a fox) or Kappa (a Japanese turtle). as a water spirit), respectively. The seven minigames are divided into various Olympic events New and recurring summer events including skating, table tennis and rock climbing, each featuring their own “Legendary Champion” to challenge Japanese folklore and history.

The game was developed by the Japanese animation studio STUDIO 4 ° C and has a retro 16-bit aesthetic, just like that of console games from the decade of 1990 as Mega Drive and Super Nintendo. Google says that during the game there are many surprises and side missions.

DO NOT STOP READING: How many times have the INE been hacked?

More surprises from Google to celebrate the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Besides of Doodle memorial, Google announces medal board and game schedule for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Among the novelties is also a section of the Google Play Store with applications related to the Olympics for Android phones, including the official application of the games, as well as various Questions to ask the Google Assistant for information on competencies.