Samsung ’s entry-level tablet would have been leaked a few weeks before its presentation. The device could carry an even better processor than the non-Lite version.

As you well know, a couple of weeks ago Samsung announced its new tablet Galaxy Tab A8, which came to renew the company’s entry range with very basic components.

Now some time later the long-awaited Galaxy Tab A8 Lite has been leaked, a version that Samsung always launches where it cuts in features in order to lower the price. More designed for those who only use the tablet for basic needs.

As filtered the tablet is expected to be officially unveiled later this month and make it a very inexpensive device.

The tablet has appeared under the model number SM-T270, and it comes with a single rear camera. In the image, as you can see below, the Tab A8 Lite is seen in a coppery brown color with the Samsung logo positioned in the center of the rear of the device.

At the front, the tablet screen has even bezels that are relatively thick (but this is understandable for a budget tablet). The front camera is located on the top bezel.

The Galaxy Tab A8 Lite has also been spotted on Geekbench, and the listing reveals a few key specs, although there seems to be something odd. And we say this because it seems that the tablet will carry the Exynos 850 chip built in an 8 nm process.

Keep in mind that if this is true it would mean that it will have a better processor than the Galaxy Tab A8, which is his older brother, as this is powered by a 12nm based Unisoc Tiger T618 chip.

Another detail revealed by Geekbench’s listing is that the tablet will have 3GB of RAM, which is just enough for simple tasks, and is the same amount of RAM that the previous generation Lite carried.

According to the leaks, the Galaxy Tab A8 Lite runs Android 12 with Samsung’s OneUI 4.0 customization layer.