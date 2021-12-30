The search for communications with higher network speeds is an area of ​​research that continues to expand and, although the deployment of commercial 5G networks globally is developing rapidly, researchers are already theorizing around the next generation of networks that will be 6G.

Characteristics of the 6G according to scientists

An international team of researchers and scientists from the following universities: School of Computer Science and Technology, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China; the School of Data Science of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, China; the Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for Society of Shenzhen, China, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), of the United States; Shenzhen University College of Computer Science and Software Engineering, China; and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of British Columbia, Canada promise a cognitive 6G network in the article “6G Cognitive Information Theory: A Mailbox Perspective” which has been published in Big Data and Cognitive Computing.

Everything indicates that the key technologies for making 6G mobile communication networks available will be in 2023, with emerging 6G networks in 2030, according to scientists. Compared to 5G the 6G will be capable of increase data speed up to 100 times, which means a Terabyte per second or more, being possible the adhesion of next-generation smart devices such as high-performance computers.