The new mobile of the Chinese brand will lose the “Mi” due to a new communication strategy, but it will not lose its usual power by any means. It will be the most powerful mobile of the brand, and probably the first to integrate the new Snapdragon 898 . And we say this because the phone is likely to debut in the last week of December, before its competition.

So it is time to review which will be the first phones that integrate this new Qualcomm processor, called to be the most powerful of 2021, and therefore the one that the most advanced mobile phones on the market will carry in the coming months.

This phone could boast a large 200 megapixel camera, provided by Samsung. Many dream of a 200W load to charge the phone in 10 minutes, nothing unreasonable if we consider that the 120W have already reached the mid-range, and that these charging technologies are also increasingly secure. And very importantly, it will probably also be the first phone of the brand with MIUI 13. A processor that will undoubtedly offer the best possible performance in a Xiaomi mobile.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Motorola… the following

It is expected to be the second mobile to have this processor, since it will probably be presented during the month of January, just 15 days after Xiaomi’s. This model would have the new processor in the North American market, as usual, while in Europe it will once again rely on its new Exynos. This phone is expected not to have many differences from its predecessor, but there will be specific improvements. As a fast charge finally worthy of a high-end mobile, as well as the arrival of a model almost traced to the Note, with the integrated S Pen as these models did.

It is expected that Motorola be earlier this year by launching your high-end mobiles. And for this it is going to launch a new terminal that will have precisely the Snapdragon 898. There are still no details about it, but we already know that it will be one of the first to reach the market, probably after the Samsung model. Although there is no certain information about the model, we are inclined to think that it is a new evolution of its Edge range, although this time we do not know if the curved screen will return to this high-end model.

Logically there will be a large number of mobiles with this processor during 2022, but the first will be these, based on all the information that has been filtered over the last few months, and also taking into account the “timing” used by the manufacturers in their latest models. And it is that especially Samsung and Xiaomi have chosen to advance the launch of their top of the range. Something that later gives them more scope so that their high-end products from the second half of the year, now focused on folding, have a much greater role in the market.