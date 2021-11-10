Netflix already previews a live-action series of One Piece, one of the most outstanding animes of all time. For this, a casting was prepared to match.

Netflix has been characterized by the creation of content inspired by other titles. Thus, live-actions of other formats have been developed, which have generally received harsh criticism from both experts and viewers. One of these cases is the anime and now it will be the turn of One piece.

The animated show is the longest of its kind. With this, he has enough fame and recognition to recreate himself. For this, it was already known that a script So what Steven Maeda and Matt Owens they would be listed as creators.

Thus, one of the most missing points to reveal was that of the cast. Now, ending the mystery, the production company released the list of artists involved. The Mexican interpreter Iñaki Godoy will be in charge of giving life to Luffy, the main character.

In the same way, other young celebrities and without a very extensive trajectory will complement the credits. This could be an opportunity for them to earn a high reputation, if all goes well. The showrunners were satisfied with the assembled team.

“We are so excited to set sail with this amazing and talented cast. Finding the right people to achieve the iconic Straw Hat looks, emotions, and actions was a long and challenging (and fun!) Process. Like the quest for One Piece itself. But we have finally found the perfect settings! They have already started working very hard to bring these characters to life. You will get to know and love them as much as their manga counterparts. We are all eager to show you what we came up with! Forward to the adventure!”, Mentioned the creative managers of the production in question.

Source: Twitter