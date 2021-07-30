This will be Samsung's cheapest mobile in 2021, is it worth it?

First details of the Samsung Galaxy A03

Samsung is about to launch one of the. It is a new version of an old one known as the Galaxy A01 or Galaxy A02. These are devices ofthat cost aroundand that offer the possibility of accessing the Android world for very little money. Today we tell youand whether or not it will be worth it. This device comes directly to compete with Xiaomi ’s Redmi 10.

Samsung’s official website has revealed that the device is very close to being official and that it will be available for purchase at any moment. The leaks above allow us to take a look at their characteristics and also its design.

It comes as a simple device, but with some details that we have not seen in previous versions. The best example is the fingerprint sensor on one side, something generally intended for higher budget devices.

The rest of the design offers a plastic body, a camera module with several sensors and a front with a notch in the form of a drop of water. Follow the line of others cheap Samsung mobiles that are already on the market and it does not stand out too much in anything to be able to offer a competent price.

Features of the Samsung Galaxy A03

On the features side we find interesting details, although, again, nothing too special. Samsung has opted for a screen of 6.5 inch IPS LCD, a processor MediaTek Helio G35, 4 GB of RAM and a 13 MP main camera sensor.

It will also include Android 11 and a 5,000 mAh battery, probably, with a fast charge between 10 and 15W. They are modest features that are fully justified by their possible low price. The price and the countries in which it will be available have not yet been confirmed.

What we can guess is that it will be one of the cheapest Samsung mobiles and that could be around 100 euros / dollars when available in the west.

