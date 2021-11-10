Important details about Elden Ring, the title of Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, were revealed. Know what its size will be on Xbox consoles.

Elden Ring, the ambitious title from FromSoftware that got a first look during a 15-minute gameplay, will take up about 50GB of storage on Xbox consoles. In this way, the information matches the update of the game page in the Xbox Store (according to reported Gaming Bolt). As specified in the new title’s file, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One players will require at least 50 GB of storage space on their systems in order to install the full game. It is still unknown if on PlayStation it will be the same size.

The size of the Elden Ring and what it will occupy

The truth is that the approximate 50 GB that Elden Ring will occupy on the hard drives of Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, are quite reasonable. This is because it is a fairly common current standard. If we compare the size of this video game with that of Sekiro: Shadows Dio Twice, the new title is much larger. Without a doubt, the title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with the famous writer George RR Martin, will have a lot of content and will host a great open world to explore.

Among the new details that were released about the video game, it was confirmed that it will have 4K and 60 fps modes in the case of PS5 and Xbox Series X, in addition to ray tracing. Likewise, it was also announced that the title will not have Spanish dubbing, as if they had other video games such as Sekiro or Bloodborne. Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.