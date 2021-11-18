SNK proposes us to spend a weekend full of action with King of Fighters XV. For a few days it will be possible to try a preview of the new installment of the saga thanks to its open beta which will only be available on PlayStation consoles, in PS4 and PS5 specifically.

The trial version will be activated in Spain at 04: 00h in the morning of November 20 and you can enjoy it until 3:59 p.m. on November 22. And the best of all is that you only need to have one of these two platforms, since it will not be necessary to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus to play.

Among the modes that will be included in this beta will be Versus, Training and Tutorial for those who prefer an offline experience, while those who enter the online multiplayer will be able to see faces with players from all over the world in Casual Matches and in Matches in Living room. In turn, choose any of these eight characters:

Chizuru kagura

Chris

Pains

Iori Yagami

Kyo kusanagi

Shermie

Shun’ei

Yashiro Nanakase

Although the beta will only run on Sony consoles, the launch of King of Fighters XV It will be multiplatform, so that it will also go on sale on Xbox Series X / S and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. That will be next February 17, 2022 After the delay he suffered he postponed his arrival until next year.