On the Visual Capitalist website we can find graphics and maps that are gems that will help us understand many things that how the world works.

We had already discovered on this same page a map created by the Navarrese Alberto Lucas López on the real size of each language in the world with a very interesting analysis. And today we have a map as a graph with the Gross Domestic Product of all the countries of the world.

The figures that have been used to make this map as a graph are those collected and provided by the International Monetary Fund or IMF in 2020. This entity has already shown us how wealth is increasingly concentrated in a few companies.

GDP is a general indicator of the economic production of a country. Measure total market value of final goods and services produced in a country in a period of time concrete. In addition, GDP also takes into account the production of services provided by the government, such as money spent on defense, health or education.

Deciphering this map





The map, visible in the cover photo, is complete at this link. And at first glance we can see that the United States is the country with the highest GDP in the world and by far: 22 trillion euros, which represents approximately 25% of the world economy. The same map explains that finance, insurance and real estate are the industries that contribute the most to the country’s economy, followed by professional and business services and government.

After the might of America, China ranks second in the world economy in terms of GDP (Although this contrasts with the fact that its population is vastly greater than that of any other country on the planet, and by far). Among its strengths we find the production of steel, electronics and robotics. China contributes almost 18% of global GDP

After China, we remain in Asia to see that Japan is the third global economy in terms of GDP, contributing 5.4% of the world total. The largest economy in Europe is Germany (fourth in the world) which exports approximately 20% of the world’s motor vehicles. This country, to get an idea, has almost twice the population of Spain (83 million, according to the World Bank).

France, Italy and the United Kingdom are the three other countries on the European continent that are in the Top Ten global GDP. It must be said that these countries all have a larger population than Spain. Spain is in 14th place, with 1.3 trillion euros of GDP. While the graph specifies which are the strengths of the world’s leading economies, there is no concrete data for the rest.

The smallest economies are islands located in Oceania such as Tuvalu, Nauru, Palau or Kiribati and also islands of America like São Tomé and Príncipe and like Dominica.