Besides Lennon and McCartney, Campbell wallace will give life to Ringo starr and Leo Harvey-Elledge will be George Harrison.

The images of the Daily Mail they capture the moment when the cast of actors recreate a recording session of The Beatles in 1962 at the famous London studios on Abbey Road, in the north of the capital.

At that time, the famous Liverpool formation released songs that soon became super sales such as “Love Me Do” and “Please Please Me”.

In this “biopic” Jacob Fortune-Lloyd will play Epstein, who died of a sedative overdose in 1967 at just 32 years old, while Eddie Marsan (“Ridley Road”) and Emily Watson (“Gosford Park”) will play His parents.

The “casting” also assigns a role to the American conductor Jay Leno as the television presenter Ed Sullivan.

This film was originally going to have been directed by Jonas Akerlund, although he left the project only three weeks before filming began, which has temporarily paralyzed the film.

Akerlund has been replaced by “Vinyl” director Sara Sugarman.

In a statement collected by various media, Sugarman highlights that the actors who will give life to the Beatles “They are an extraordinary group that radiate that very visceral feeling of the 60s; they are charming, playful and so authentic“.