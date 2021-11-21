Luckily, we will be able to manage all the notifications we receive of future reactions to our messages.

It is an open secret that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows us to react with emojis to different messages, a way that we have to express with these elements some kind of feeling that we have in a received message.

Although we can have WhatsApp configured to receive notifications every time we receive a message from our contacts or even from groups, everything works differently with the topic of reactions since it could become a nightmare to be receiving notifications repeatedly every time someone reacts to one of our messages.

That is why the last WhatsApp beta 2.21.24.8 for Android we have an interesting addition in the form of notifications of these reactions with emojis and as its name suggests, it will allow us to manage these types of notifications that can become quite annoying.

In this way we will be allowed manage notifications of reactions to our messages both for individual and group chats so that we can control a little that avalanche of notifications that we may end up receiving.

This option is easily accessible through the options and then clicking on notifications, and it is unknown if they will be activated or not by default.

In the screenshots provided by wabetainfo we can see how even the accumulated of these reactions to our messages work, and also the corresponding option where we can manage them.

It is unknown when the reactions to the messages will be available but apparently they should be very close, presumably before Christmas.